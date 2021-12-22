Second suspect arrested in shooting of CHP officer in Turlock last week, police say

A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting incident last week that left both a California Highway Patrol officer and a suspect injured.

Turlock police said in a news release issued Tuesday evening that they arrested Alexander Arroyo, 21, of Turlock and planned to book him into Stanislaus County Jail on two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities have already charged another Turlock man, Henry Moreno Arroyo, 40, in the case. It was not immediately clear whether Alexander Arroyo and Henry Arroyo are related.

Henry Arroyo appeared Monday afternoon in Stanislaus County Superior Court. His arraignment was moved to Dec. 27 as Arroyo and his family work to hire a private defense attorney.

Henry Arroyo remains in custody at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center with his bail set at $1.45 million. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Alexander Arroyo did not appear in the jail’s online booking log.

The shooting occurred Thursday evening in the 600 block of High Street as authorities were investigating a freeway shooting near Turlock that occurred the previous day.

Lt. Sean Haller with the investigative services unit in the CHP’s Central Division in Fresno said Tuesday there were no injuries from the highway shooting. He declined to provide more details because the investigation is ongoing. He said the CHP will release more details once the investigation is finished.

Turlock police reported that the CHP officers had found what they believed to be the vehicle involved in the freeway shooting. As they approached the vehicle, a man began shooting at them. The officers, identified as Timothy Fautt and Anthony Palazuelos, returned fire, and the shooter ran away.

Turlock police have said one of the officers was wounded in the Thursday evening shooting. They have not identified which one, but District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Goold said in an email that the officer sustained “a grazing wound, and he was medically cleared that same night; (he is) not hospitalized now.”

Henry Arroyo also was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The two officers are assigned to the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force, said Officer Pieter Peruch, a spokesman with the CHP’s Central Division.