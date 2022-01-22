Second suspect arrested in Thibodaux double slaying

A Baton Rouge man suspected of killing two people in Thibodaux Friday night is now in police custody, authorities said.

Terrione R. Thomas, 26, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Thibodaux Police said.

Another suspect, Timothy Paul Thomas, 38, of Gray, was taken into custody Saturday and is charged with accessory after the fact. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he is being held without bail.

Both arrests resulted from a shooting that occurred Friday evening in the 900 block of St. Charles Street.

Police said Terrione Thomas had gotten into an argument with 47-year-old Alvin Turner during a party. The suspect then left the gathering, retrieved a gun, returned to the party and fatally shot Turner, police said.

The shooting also claimed the life of a second victim identified as 70-year-old Linda M. Johnson.

Terrione Thomas was found at an out-of-town hospital and was taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department, authorities said. He will be later transferred to Thibodaux to be interviewed and booked into the Lafourche Parish jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police investigate a shooting that occurred Friday evening in the 900 block of St. Charles Street.

