Second suspect in 'The Boys' pot robbery ring pleads guilty

Nick Morgan, Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore.
·3 min read

Nov. 16—A Portland man has pleaded guilty to his role in a 2019 home invasion robbery outside Eagle Point that was part of a series of heists targeting Southern Oregon marijuana growers.

Nathan Daniel Perkins, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to robbery and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in U.S. District Court in Medford, admitting he was involved in a Nov. 2, 2019, robbery of Eagle Point marijuana growers in which about 35 pounds of marijuana was reported stolen prior to Perkins leading police on a high speed chase that spanned two counties, according to a plea agreement signed by Perkins in the case.

Perkins admitted Monday that he and another accused suspect, Julia Marie MacLennan, entered a home in the 2700 block of Alta Vista Road before dawn yelling, "police search warrant!"

Two victims were handcuffed and ordered at gunpoint to get face down on the floor with their hands behind their backs.

In addition to the cannabis, the robbers left the property with other valuables including at least one phone and a new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, according to the plea agreement.

Police spotted the stolen Tiguan the day of the robbery driving "in tandem" with a rented white 2012 BMW 3 Series sedan that Perkins drove.

The BMW initially eluded police, but a Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy caught up with the car in Douglas County near Azalea, according to news reports at the time.

The deputy trailed Perkins in the BMW another 20 miles before local law enforcement stopped the car with spike strips, according to earlier news reports.

Perkins had keys to the handcuffs used in the robbery in his pockets at the time of his arrest, according to the plea agreement. Perkins told police that another suspect in the case picked him up in the Portland metro area near Gresham and "took him to Southern Oregon to commit the robbery," according to plea agreement.

Inside the BMW, investigators found masks, zip ties, handcuffs, tactical vests, an Iver Johnson 12 gauge shotgun and a .40 caliber Glock handgun.

The sedan was rented by alleged ringleader Shannon Christopher Harrop, who federal prosecutors say is linked to at least four robberies at marijuana operations in Jackson and Josephine counties between September 2019 and April 2020, and is accused of planning a heist with undercover ATF agents, according to earlier news reports. Harrop allegedly called his scheme in which robbers would pose as police "The Boys."

Perkins is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22. He is the second of nine suspects to plead guilty in the case.

Suspect Julius Diablo Franklin, 42, was sentenced in October to five years for his admitted role in the robbery ring.

A third suspect, Delander Edward Moore, is scheduled to change his plea Wednesday.

Harrop, MacLennan and four other suspects — identified as Rashad Makkel Austin, Derrick Franklin, William Earl Pardue and Michael Joseph Manring — are scheduled to stand trial together Feb 1.

