Second suspect charged in April 2022 killing of Angello Osborne; search continues for additional suspects

Apr. 3—The Harford County Sheriff's Office charged a second suspect on Friday in the April 2022 homicide of Edgewood resident Angello Osborne.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigations Division charged Anthony Sean Ross Jr., 30, of Nottingham, with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and violent crime. Ross was taken into custody at a residence in Baltimore City after a brief standoff with police.

On April 12, patrol deputies from the Southern Precinct responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Reider Court in Edgewood around 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Osborne outside, lying between two apartment buildings and suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to an initial report from the sheriff's office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Osborne had recently arrived home from work and was talking with an acquaintance on FaceTime in front of his apartment building when he was shot, according to the sheriff's office.

Osborne was approached by several individuals who chased and shot at him as he attempted to flee. Osborne died of his injuries at the apartment complex.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office has also charged Joseph Ashley, 30, of Perry Hall in the death of Osborne. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and violent crime.

Ross is being held in the Harford County Detention Center and is awaiting a hearing with a District Court commissioner.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating and seeking additional individuals in Osborne's death. Anyone with information relating to the identity of any additional individuals should contact Det. Kevin Smith at (443) 409-3576.