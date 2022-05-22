Second suspect charged in December killing of prominent Columbus imam

Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam, 48, was found dead on Dec. 24 inside a van behind a chain link fence on the 1400 block of Windsor Avenue on the city's North Side.

A second suspect was charged Saturday in connection with an attempted kidnapping and robbery that led to the murder of a prominent Columbus-area imam in December, court records show.

Isaiah Brown-Miller, 22, of Columbus, was charged in connection with the murder of Mohamed Hassan Adam, 48, a longtime imam at the Masjid Abu Hurairah mosque on the Northeast Side and a leader of the city's large Somali community.

Paying homage: Hundreds gather at funeral service to mourn death of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam

Adam was last seen on Dec. 22, when he left home to pick up his child from a day care center on Oakland Park Avenue, police said. His family reported him missing a day later and his body was discovered inside a van on Dec. 24 in a wooded lot in the city’s North Side.

An autopsy report released in February shows Adam was shot at least four times.

In February, John W. Wooden Jr., 46, of Franklinton, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Adam's death. A ballistics match confirmed a handgun found in his house during his arrest was the weapon used to kill Adam, according to court records.

Wooden was later indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of having a weapon under disability, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a violent career criminal and several other charges. Wooden's case is ongoing and he is currently held on $2 million bond.

The Dispatch previously reported that Wooden had been released from federal prison in March 2021 after serving more than 10 years for a federal robbery conviction.

Detective Earl Westfall, the lead investigator on the case, said at the time that he believed at least one other person, and possibly more, were involved in Adam's homicide, saying the investigation was not over.

Through the course of their investigation, police said Saturday that they identified Brown-Miller as a second participant in the robbery and kidnapping that led to the imam's death.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Second suspect charged in death of Columbus imam Mohamed Hassan Adam