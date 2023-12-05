Second suspect charged in Fort Myers stabbing that left woman dead in March, police say

Police said detectives arrested Kathy Adderson, 53, for her involvement in a March 31 stabbing death at Horizons Apartments.

A second suspect has been charged connected to a March stabbing, Fort Myers Police announced Monday afternoon.

Police said detectives arrested Kathy Adderson, 53, of Fort Myers, for her involvement in a March 31 stabbing death at Horizons Apartments.

Adderson faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She remained in custody Tuesday morning without bond set.

Her co-defendant, A'lexis Jewett, 23, faces second-degree murder charges and was released April 2 on a $100,000 bond.

Prioe coverage: FMPD release new details about Horizon's Apartments stabbing; search for more clues

About 8:45 p.m. March 31, officers responded to the 5300 block of Summerlin Road, where a woman lay on the ground. Authorities haven't identified the victim.

A large crowd had gathered as the victim "was going in and out of consciousness," the report says. Several rendered aid.

Police said the victim suffered what appeared to be a deep stab wound in her chest.

First responders took the victim to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, where she died.

Officers noticed a blood trail from the apartment, along the sidewalk, leading to the parking lot area, the report indicates.

A witness told investigators Jewett and her family attacked the witness, according to the report.

Jewett turned herself in April 1 at the Fort Myers Police headquarters, according to the report.

Adderson is next due in court Jan. 8 for her arraignment, while Jewett is next due Jan. 18 for a pretrial conference before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle.

