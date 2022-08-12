Second suspect charged after hit-and-run that killed a Casselberry man walking his dog

A second suspect is now facing charges in a hit-and-run that killed a Casselberry man who was walking his dog.

READ: FHP: Arrest made in deadly Casselberry hit-and-run crash that killed man walking his dog

Sebastian Abreu was charged with arson and tampering with evidence.

It comes after Jorge DeCastro was hit and killed on Eagle Circle in June.

READ: Arrest made after home inspection company finds dead dogs in Central Florida home

Investigators said 22-year-old Maya Calzado was behind the wheel.

READ: Actress Anne Heche not expected to survive crash, family says

Police said Calzado and Abreu torched the SUV to try to destroy evidence after the crash.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.