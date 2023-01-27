A second suspect has been charged in a Lancaster County murder from earlier this month

A second man has been charged with murder in a shooting death earlier this month in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rickevious Debriek Durham, 20, of Rock Hill after speaking with investigators Monday. Durham is charged with murder and a gun crime, police say. Durham remains at the county detention center, where his bond was denied. Durham is the second person charged in the Jan. 4 shooting death of Nathaniel Eugene White.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, investigators believe Durham drove the car to 1704 John Street in Lancaster that brought Corey Deonta Baker, Jr., 24, to the location. Baker is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

York County SC man charged with murder in Lancaster shooting death, officials say

Investigators say Baker intended to rob White. Investigators say after the shooting Baker ran from an outbuilding with a handgun and got in the car driven by Durham.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened a little past 8 p.m. when deputies got a call for a 53-year-old victim who lived at the John Street address. Officers found the victim in an outbuilding on the property where two females assisted him. The victim had apparent gunshot wounds.

Lancaster SC man fatally shot. People saw man with a gun leave the scene, police say.

Almost a week after the incident, the sheriff’s office charged Baker in connection with the shooting but hadn’t yet apprehended him. Baker was found in York County and booked into the Lancaster County jail on Jan. 16. He is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Baker’s bond was denied.