Second suspect charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman in Lexington

An arrest has been made in connection to Lexington’s latest homicide, according to Lexington police.

Hubert Riley, 22, was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail logs. He is facing charges of murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree criminal mischief.

A 15-year-old was previously arrested in connection to the fatal shooting, according to police. The minor faces charges of murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor and first degree criminal mischief. They’re being held at a juvenile detention center.

The victim in the shooting was 19-year-old Elaina Mammen.

Lexington police said they found Mammen suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive on Dec. 10. Mammen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The killing was the 43rd homicide in Lexington of 2022, extending the annual record set just last year.