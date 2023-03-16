Second suspect charged in slaying of Athens man outside home in Five Points

Athens-Clarke police gathered along a street in west Athens, where police served a search warrant in connection with a slaying in the Five Points area of Athens.

A second suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with the slaying earlier this month of a man outside a home in the Five Points area of Athens.

Athens-Clarke police announced Friday that Glendarius Jamius Tate, 20, of MLK Parkway is charged with murder in the March 5 fatal shooting of Ja’Vanni McDavid, 24, of Athens.

McDavid was shot to death outside a home on the 100 block of Northview Drive shortly after midnight.

Earlier police had arrested Anthony Quinn Brown, 19, of Magnolia Street and charged him with murder.

Tate was arrested during a traffic stop as he was leaving his place of employment, according to Barnett. Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, police went to a home in west Athens as part of the murder investigation, but no arrests were made there.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Thursday that detectives determined that Tate and Brown were both inside a white car that pulled up to the house and the occupants opened fire.

However, Barnett said detectives are still working on which suspect fired the fatal bullet that claimed McDavid’s life.

The gunshots were directed at a location where a party was taking place that included numerous young people ranging in age from 15 to 20 years old.

Police have not commented on a possible motive for the gun assault. Police responded to the scene after neighbors began calling 911 to report hearing numerous gunshots.

