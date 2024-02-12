Second suspect charged after two teens killed in shooting outside East Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second teenager has been taken into custody in connection with the deaths of two other teens following an apparent targeted shooting in the parking lot of an East Nashville school Thursday evening.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Feb. 8, in the parking lot of Meigs Magnet School on Ramsey Street.

Officials said 16-year-old Takeo Bills of Chapel Hill, and 17-year-old Jalen McAdams of Franklin, traveled to the parking lot together in a white Nissan Altima at approximately 6:50 p.m.

PREVIOUS: 2 dead, 1 charged after apparent targeted shooting in East Nashville school parking lot

A black Honda Accord was already in the parking lot, with 18-year-old Rico Doss Jr. and one other person inside, according to authorities. After the Altima parked next to the Honda, Doss and the other individual allegedly got into the backseat of Altima, the two victims were shot, and then Doss and the other person got out of the Altima and sped away in the Honda.

The MNPD said McAdams died at the scene, but Bills died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to police, Doss was taken into custody at his Bellevue apartment on Friday, Feb. 9 on an outstanding attempted homicide warrant for shooting a 17-year-old on Saturday, Feb. 3 in the Bellshire area during a “marijuana deal gone bad.”

RELATED: Neighbors hear gunfire from deadly double shooting outside East Nashville school

However, authorities said Doss is also being charged with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with Thursday evening’s shooting, adding that a drug-related motive is under investigation for the gunfire.

Then, on Sunday, Feb. 11, officials announced detectives arrested 17-year-old Ashton Brown at his Bellevue home on two counts of criminal homicide, saying he is the second suspect in the murders of Bills and McAdams.

No additional details have been released about the ongoing investigation into Thursday’s deadly double shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.