Second suspect charged in VSU Police officer's shooting

ETTRICK – The man accused of shooting a Virginia State University Police officer last weekend allegedly did so while the officer was detaining a participant in an alleged on-campus dispute.

That participant, identified as 21-year-old Reginald L. King Jr., was arrested Thursday by Chesterfield Police with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. King, of the 21300 block of Bridle Path Drive in Matoaca, has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice, and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Two days ago, police arrested Deonta M. Blount, 21, of Chester on charges of aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. He is also being held at the Chesterfield jail.

Officer Bruce Foster

The police officer, 39-year-old Bruce Foster, remains in stable condition at VSU Medical Center in Richmond, where he was rushed shortly after the 1:30 a.m. shooting Nov. 12 on Boisseau Street near the VSU campus.

In an email, Chesterfield Police spokesperson Elizabeth Caroon provided additional details about the events that led to Foster’s shooting.

According to that email, Foster encountered King while responding to a disturbance on the southwestern side of the VSU campus. King reportedly gave Foster false information and then began running away.

The officer caught King on Boisseau Street about 150 yards off the campus. Foster was in the middle of detaining King when Blount allegedly came up from behind and shot Foster.

The incident prompted VSU officials to lock down the campus for about 11 hours while authorities from adjacent localities helped VSU Police search for the suspect.

Blount was arraigned Wednesday in Chesterfield General District Court and is scheduled for another court appearance on Dec. 6.

The investigation into Foster’s shooting continues. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660; or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Second suspect arrested in VSU Police officer's shooting