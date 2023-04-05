Second suspect charged in Wayne County cemetery probe

RICHMOND, Ind. — A second suspect was charged Tuesday in an investigation of the theft of more than $150,000 from the bank accounts of a Wayne County cemetery.

Cambridge City resident Dustin L. Taylor, 43, is charged with theft — a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison — in Wayne Superior Court 2.

Last week, Taylor's wife, 43-year-old Trisha C. Taylor, was also charged with theft.

Indiana State Police said Trisha Taylor was president of the board overseeing operations of the Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing — also known as East Germantown — just east of Cambridge City along U.S. 40.

More: Wayne County woman charged with stealing $150K in cemetery funds

Another board member told state police last September that the cemetery did not have enough money to pay $8,000 in fees owed to a contractor who had performed maintenance there.

In 2014 — the year before Trisha Taylor became the cemetery board's president — the cemetery's bank accounts held a total of nearly $280,000, according to an ISP report.

The report also indicated financial records showed Trisha Taylor — over a three-year period ending in January 2022 — wrote checks on cemetery accounts, to herself and her husband, for a total of $117,751.

Dustin Taylor was identified on documents as the cemetery's superintendent.

The report concluded the Taylors "received well over $150,000 of the cemetery's money,” Investigators said Trisha Taylor eventually closed the cemetery's bank accounts and also filed paperwork with state government to dissolve the cemetery board.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Second person charged in theft of Wayne County cemetery's funds