Second suspect charged in Windsor Locks carjacking

Mar. 31—WINDSOR LOCKS — Local police charged a second suspect today in the attempted carjacking of a 67-year-old man in December.

Marcus Gordon, 24, of Hartford was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, third-degree assault of an elderly person, criminal possession of a firearm, and conspiracy and criminal attempt to commit carjacking. He was being held on $200,000 bond.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 10 at 2 a.m. at the Pride gas station on Ella Grasso Turnpike, when police say Gordon approached an elderly man with a firearm and demanded his vehicle.

Police said Gordon shoved the victim to the ground but was unsuccessful in putting the car into gear. He then fled to a nearby getaway vehicle driven by Elian Estremera, 21, of Hartford.

Estremera was charged on Thursday with conspiracy to commit carjacking, first-degree robbery, and third-degree robbery. He was being held on $150,000 bond.

