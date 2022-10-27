Second suspect charged in woman’s shooting death at West Memphis gas station

A second suspect is behind bars after a woman was shot and killed at a BP gas station in West Memphis, Ark.

The shooting happened Oct. 23 at a gas station at the corner of W. Broadway and S. Avalon.

Officers with the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) located the victim in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan suffering from a gunshot wound.

She did not survive.

Detectives identified the first suspect as Caleb Moten, 18, of West Memphis.

Police obtained felony warrants for Moten for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Moten was arrested in the area S. Avalon and W. Tyler Avenue. He had a firearm equipped with a Glock switch at the time of his arrest, police said.

A Glock switch turns a conventional semi-automatic pistol into a fully-automatic weapon, which is a violation of federal and state law if not legally obtained.

The second suspect, Montique Hill, 21, of West Memphis, was arrested Oct. 26 on felony warrants of Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

He was taken into custody at an apartment in the 400 block of S. Avalon.

The investigation is still active, police said.

