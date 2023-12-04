Second suspect connected to Aiken Walmart shooting turns himself in

A second suspect was arrested Sunday in connection to the Nov. 26 shooting at the Walmart Supercenter on Whiskey Road in Aiken.

Jakeem Avonta Gregory, 21, of Williston, South Carolina, turned himself in Sunday and is charged with armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery of high and aggravated nature, according to a news release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

He is currently incarcerated at the Aiken County Detention Center, according to the release.

On Nov. 26, Gregory and other suspects were involved in an armed robbery, according to arrest warrants. Gregory allegedly shot the victim in the shoulder while he was sitting inside of his car after refusing to give Gregory money.

There were a number of cars in the parking lot during the shooting and the victim had to be taken to the hospital, according to warrants.

Gregory allegedly had the gun "without legal authority to do so," meaning he was not carrying the gun lawfully, according to warrants.

Other arrest connected to the shooting

On Nov. 29, Brandon Perry Buckmon, 22, of Barnwell, South Carolina, was arrested in Williston, South Carolina, about 22 miles southeast of Aiken, for unrelated charges.

On the day of his arrest, he was charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawfully carrying a pistol, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the Walmart shooting, according to previous reporting.

As of Friday, Buckmon was being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, but will be transported to Aiken.

