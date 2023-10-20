Second suspect in custody in connection to JSU student slaying. What we know

Jamison Kelly Jr. of Columbia has been arrested as a second suspect in connection to the Sunday night fatal shooting of a Jackson State University student, according to a Friday JSU press release.

Kelly is being transported to the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, according to the news release.

Also on Friday morning, the first suspect in the case, Joshua Brown, who arrested and taken into custody Thursday, appeared in Hinds County Court, where he was denied bond, according to the press release.

JSU stated that Brown and Kelly are not students at JSU.

The Sunday shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns, who was a senior at JSU majoring in industrial technology.

Burns would have turned 22 in November.

