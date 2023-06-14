Second suspect in deadly Rockdale Co. shooting arrested in New York

The second suspect in a deadly May 13 shooting where a man was shot three times in the head has been arrested.

Mikle Talyzin, 28, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14 with assistance from the New York Police Department,

The other suspect, Ryan Mulqueen, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, May 23.

On May 13, police responded to a “trouble call” at a home on Fountain Crest Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

When deputies entered the home, they found a 45-year-old man who appeared to have been shot in the head three times.

The man died from his injuries about a week later.

Both Mulqueen and Talyzin are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, murder, malice murder, and home invasion.

The victim’s name has not been released.

