Second suspect faces charges in September home invasion that left one participant dead

A second person, a 17-year-old female, has been arrested in a September home invasion on Brandon Street in south Fort Myers that left one of the participants dead.

A second person is now facing charges in a September home invasion incident that left one of the participants dead.

On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 17-year-old female on charges of home invasion robbery and criminal conspiracy.

The News-Press is not identifying her because of her age.

The arrest stems from the home invasion robbery at a residence on Brandon Street.

Previously: Lee County sheriff: Murder suspect is the 'lucky one;' supports residents who defend home

In case you missed it: Charges dropped against Lehigh Acres man in 2018 case involving pills tracked to his home

Shooting: One person injured during shooting in Fort Myers, LCSO detectives investigate

Thursday deputies arrested Richard A. Cochran, 38, of Fort Myers, nearly two months after the armed home invasion left Robert Mosely, Cochran's believed co-conspirator, dead.

Cochran faces charges including felony murder, home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and a stalking violation, the Sheriff's Office said at a news conference last week.

At that press conference Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Cochran and Mosely, 16, entered a home in the 2100 block of Brandon Street about 1:45 a.m. Sept. 20 to "terrorize and rob" the residents. He said Cochran, Mosely and the residents were acquaintances.

While Cochran held some residents at gunpoint, Mosely searched the home, Marceno said. After Mosely shot a juvenile, a resident came out of a bedroom, and fatally shot Mosely.

Cochran then fled.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: A resident fatally shot one of those participating in the home invasion