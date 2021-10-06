Second suspect in fatal shooting near University of Kansas campus arrested in Tennessee

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a second teenage suspect in the fatal shooting last month near the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in Tennessee on suspicion of first-degree murder in the slaying of 21-year-old Christian Willis of Wichita.

Formal charges against the suspect are pending his extradition to Kansas, said Jill Jess, a public information officer for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

Lawrence police officers responding to reports of a possible shooting the night of Sept. 8 found Willis’ body in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, about two blocks east of campus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A little over a week later, police announced they arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero. Romero has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.