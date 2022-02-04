Second suspect in Framingham fatal shooting is confirmed dead in California

FRAMINGHAM — A man who was wanted in a fatal shooting last October has died, authorities said.

Eugene Sutton Jr., 52, died Monday in Anaheim, California, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Sutton was wanted in the Oct. 30 slaying of Eric Hargrett, 34. His brother Aaron Sutton was arrested and charged in the case, and remains held without bail.

This was the scene last Oct. 30 after a local man was fatally shot at 23 Hayes St. in Framingham. One suspect was arrested shortly afterward, but the second was at large until he was recently confirmed dead in California, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say the Suttons arranged to meet Hargrett early on Oct. 30 at a home on 23 Hayes St. At about 1:15 a.m., during a robbery attempt, authorities say the brothers allegedly shot and killed Hargrett before fleeing.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Aaron Sutton and put out an alert for Eugene Sutton. They said at the time that he should be considered armed and dangerous, and was known to frequent downtown Framingham and Boston.

It is unclear how long Eugene Sutton was in California or how he died.

On Thursday, a GoFundMe was created in Eugene Sutton’s name to raise $15,000 to bring his body from California to Massachusetts to bury him. As of Friday afternoon, the effort had raised about $1,750.

“Our brother Eugene Sutton Jr. has passed away unexpectedly way too soon,” the GoFundMe page reads. “His life ended in California, but we want to bring him back to Boston, where he was born for the funeral services. He leaves behind a son, a father, a mother, four brothers and a host of cousins, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Eugene will genuinely be missed by many.”

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham MA murder suspect Eugene Sutton has died in California