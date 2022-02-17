Second suspect identified in deadly Riverwalk Inn shooting

A second suspect has been identified in connection with a deadly shooting at Portsmouth’s Riverwalk Inn.

Marcellus Tyrell Epps, 28, is wanted on charges of first degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm and seven additional felony warrants.

He is one of two suspects accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old David Branch and critically injuring a woman in a room at Riverwalk Inn and Suites in the early morning hours of February 2.

Portsmouth police are also searching for 32-year-old Demonte Worrell. Both men are at large and are considered armed and dangerous.

Detective Brian C. Davis told The Virginian-Pilot that Epps and Worrell shot Branch multiple times inside the room. An unidentified woman also sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting before the men fled the scene.

Narcotics “were an issue” in the Feb. 2 shooting, Davis said. Police are still investigating whether Worrell’s alleged affiliation with a gang had anything to do with the incident.

Worrell has been spotted at several motels in Hampton Roads, Davis said. And while police believe he is no longer in Portsmouth, Davis said Worrell is likely still in Hampton Roads.

Police are asking anyone who sees Epps or Worrell to call detectives at 757-393-8536.

Staff writer Ali Sullivan contributed to this report.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com