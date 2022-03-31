Second suspect identified in Suffolk shooting that killed woman, injured man

Police issued a warrant for a second suspect in the robbery turned shooting that left one woman dead and a man with life-threatening injuries in northern Suffolk on Sunday.

Jonathan Luis Jackson, of Suffolk, is wanted for a string a felonies including second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two firearms charges in connection with the killing of Tameisha Goode Rogers, 40, of Chesapeake.

Suffolk police responded to an attempted armed robbery call around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Townsend Place. The caller said two unknown individuals wearing ski masks walked up to his vehicle with guns, and he drove away, according to police.

Police received several additional calls about shots being fired in the same area. Officers found the victim’s vehicle, with multiple bullet holes, in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

Rogers, who had been shot, died at the scene. A second victim, a 36-year-old Suffolk man, was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was listed in stable condition as of Monday.

Police also have a warrant to charge Jackson with use or display firearm in commission of a felony, discharge firearm in or around school, shoot or throw missiles at occupied vehicle, felonious assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and aggravated malicious wounding.

The first suspect to be identified in the shooting, Phillip Jovan Etheridge, 23, of Suffolk, was arrested Wednesday. Etheridge is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of shooting or throwing missiles at occupied vehicle, discharging firearm in or around a school, attempting to commit a non-capital offense, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and use or display of a firearm in commission of felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Any information related to the incident can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by calling 888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com