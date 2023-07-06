Second suspect in July 2022 home invasion robbery in Town of Dickinson gets 14 years

A Binghamton man who admitted taking part in a home invasion robbery along with another man nearly a year ago will spend more than a decade in prison.

Noe Casas-Aguilar, 19, was sentenced in Broome County Court this week to 14 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, after he pleaded guilty to felony counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and related charges.

The plea stems from a home invasion July 31, 2022 on Bevier Street in the Town of Dickinson.

Casas-Aguilar and another suspect, Johnathon R. Aldrich, also of Binghamton, forcibly entered a residence in that neighborhood, threatened the occupants, and stole money and handguns, according to prosecutors.

During the course of the robbery a firearm was discharged, but nobody was hit, police said.

Aldrich, who police say was known to the victim, and Casas-Aguilar fled the scene, but were apprehended a short time later by New York State Police in the City of Binghamton. The stolen firearms were recovered, according to police.

Aldrich previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and other related charges.

He also received 14 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision when he was sentenced in May.

The Binghamton Police Department assisted state police in the investigation.

