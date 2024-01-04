Second suspect nabbed in Brooklyn home invasion rape

Police have arrested the second man wanted for raping a woman during a horrifying Brooklyn home invasion, police said Thursday.

Mohammed Alwi, 25, is facing rape, burglary, robbery and assault charges for the Dec. 23 attack where he and accomplice Mohammed Izzeddin allegedly forced their way into a 49-year-old woman’s Sunset Park home and attacked her.

NYPD cops nabbed Alwi on Wednesday in Crown Heights.

Alwi’s accused accomplice, Mohammed Izzeddin, was arrested Dec. 29 and tried to shrug off the rape allegations by claiming their victim was a sex worker.

“I didn’t rape her!” Izzeddin shouted as he was led from the 66th Precinct stationhouse. “It’s a prostitution spot!”

Both men are accused of pushing their way into the victim’s home near 59th St. and Ninth Ave. around 6 p.m.

Izzeddin raped her before he and Alwi ran off, according to cops. The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Alwi lives in Canarsie, cops said.

Cops identified the two men through surveillance footage that captured the duo near the victim’s home before the attack.

Izzeddin lives in Bay Ridge, about 10 blocks from where the rape took place, cops said. He was initially ordered held on $20,000 bail but on Wednesday was released without bail after Alwi was arrested.

Alwi’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Thursday.