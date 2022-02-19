Second suspect nabbed in fatal shooting of man who pulled knife during Bronx argument

Detectives have arrested a second man responsible for a fatal broad-daylight shooting in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

An anonymous tip led the NYPD’s Fugitive Task Force to Terrell Watts, 23, who was identified as one of the two men who allegedly killed Alfred Johnson on Oct. 7. He was nabbed without incident and taken into custody late Friday, cops said.

Watts and Destin Black, 21, confronted and killed Johnson, 42, after the victim tried to stab a third man during an argument around 2:30 p.m. at River Ave. and E. 151st St. in Melrose, police charged.

Black allegedly shot Johnson once in the chest. EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved.

It wasn’t clear why Johnson was threatening the other man, cops said.

Surveillance video of the shooting helped police identify Black as the triggerman as well as Watts’ involvement, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

Black was arrested in November and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession. He remains incarcerated on Rikers Island as he prepares for his trial.

Cops also charged Watts with murder, manslaughter and weapon’s possession. His arraignment in Bronx criminal court was pending Saturday.