Second suspect nabbed in stabbing death of Bronx MTA bus passenger

A second suspect has been arrested for the stabbing death of a Bronx MTA bus passenger after a three-month manhunt, police said Tuesday.

Cops nabbed Anthony Johnson on Monday for the Oct. 9 slaying of 55-year-old Lamont Barkley.

Johnson, 56, is charged with murder for allegedly fatally stabbing Barkley during a clash on a Bx19 bus nearing E. 149th St. and Gerard Ave. in Mott Haven, cops said.

Barkley got into an argument with Ebony Jackson, who was seated next to him, about 8:30 p.m., cops said.

As the argument heated up, Johnson intervened and allegedly stabbed Barkley in the stomach multiple times before running off the bus with Jackson.

Barkley was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

Jackson, 42, was apprehended the next day after she checked herself into Lincoln Hospital with an undisclosed injury.

Cops charged Jackson with murder and manslaughter. She was ordered held without bail at her arraignment.

Detectives had identified Johnson as the suspected stabber but the suspect had eluded authorities until Monday, cops said.

Relatives and friends described the victim as a fun-loving guy who worked at a Bronx shelter.

“He was honestly a great individual,” said James Robinson, a supervisor at Willow Shelter. “He loved helping people. He was a standup dude, a great father and husband. He’ll definitely be missed.”

The victim was related to retired boxer Iran Barkley and Giants running back Saquon Barkley, family said.