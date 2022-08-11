Second suspect named in Rojas Rosas Cantina shooting

FREMONT — Fremont Police have named a second suspect in the May 5 shooting incident at Rojas Rosas Cantina after the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested him in Mississippi, a Fremont police detective said Thursday.

Detective Roger Oddo said Zydaniel Elkins, 18, of Laurel, Miss., is incarcerated in the Jones County Jail in Laurel.

Elkins will face charges of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, possessing a weapon under disability and carrying a concealed weapon for his role as the suspected shooter in the Fremont case, Oddo said.

Oddo said his understanding was that Elkins also could be facing local charges in Mississippi for his suspected involvement in a drive-by shooting incident.

Name of another Rojas Rosas Cantina shooting suspect

Fremont Police released the name last week of another suspect linked to the May 5 shooting.

Myron Brown, 33 of Laurel, Mississippi, is incarcerated in the Jones County Jail in Laurel on an unrelated charge.

Oddo said the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office put a holder on Brown, who faces charges in Sandusky County of complicity to attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault in a May 5 incident in which two people were shot at Rojas Rosas Cantina.

The two males were shot inside the bar area of the restaurant, 531 W. State St., at about 10:10 p.m. on May 5.

The victims were taken to area hospitals and treated for injuries.

Oddo said one of the victims had been targeted by the shooter and the other victim was hit by a stray bullet and wasn't an intended target.

