Second suspect in Purcell Pearson shooting arrested in San Diego

Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read
Purcell Pearson, 22, a popular student leader at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was killed in February 2021 during an attempted robbery of designer eyeglasses he had been selling to customers he found online.
Ismael Moreno, the second suspect charged in the homicide of Purcell Pearson, has been arrested in San Diego, Milwaukee police confirmed Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Pearson, a popular student leader at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was killed in February 2021 during an attempted robbery of designer eyeglasses he had been selling to customers he found online.

Moreno, now 18, was soon after charged with first-degree reckless homicide, party to a crime, but eluded arrest for more than a year.

The other man charged in the incident, Tyrell D. Joseph, 18, was arrested in July and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree reckless homicide, party to a crime, the following January. He received a nine-year prison sentence in March.

Moreno faces a maximum of 60 years in prison if convicted.

More: Milwaukee is again reaching historic homicide totals in 2022. Why police say a solution isn't easy.

According to the criminal complaint, Joseph and Moreno inquired about the eyeglasses through a fake name online and arranged a meeting with Pearson. The three met in the 2200 block of West Wisconsin Avenue on Feb. 6, 2021, outside Pearson’s apartment, where the shooting unfolded.

Police identified Joseph and Moreno as suspects through surveillance camera footage and Joseph’s grandfather, who confirmed the van used by the suspects in the shooting belonged to his grandson.

