Second suspect in Shock murder found guilty

Jul. 27—STOCKTON — The second of four men suspected of killing a prominent Lodi podiatrist was found guilty in San Joaquin County Superior Court last week.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced last weekend that 29-year-old Christopher Costello was found guilty of first degree murder with special circumstances in his role in the shooting death of Dr. Thomas Shock in 2018. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.

The Shock family declined to comment about the verdict Monday.

"This sends a clear message that my office is dedicated to ensuring those who harm members of our community are held accountable to the full extent of the law," District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a media statement. "We remain committed to ending gun violence in our community and advocating for the victims of these violent crimes."

Shock was killed in the doorway of his Rivergate home on Aug. 1, 2018. One of four suspects, Raymond Jaquett, was arrested in Sacramento weeks later on Sept. 26. Costello and two other men — Robert E. Lee and Mallory Stewart — were arrested a short time later, according to reports.

All four men were charged with suspicion of murder, murder for financial gain and murder with the intent to kill while lying in wait.

According to a warrant released by the court in 2018, Lee's wife Bonnie, who died in 2016, had seen Shock for an ingrown toenail in 2011. The warrant referred to a complaint filed against Shock to the California Board of Podiatric Medicine regarding his treatment of a patient identified by the initials "B.L.," and alleged that Shock's "substandard care" led to part of her foot being amputated in 2012.

During the investigation into Shock's death, a local man told detectives he knew Lee for years, and that he blamed the doctor for his wife's death.

Lee told detectives he was glad Shock was dead, but denied involvement in his murder. However, he could not explain how a medical document and complaint against Shock that had been in his possession ended up at the doctor's house the night of his murder, the warrant said.

Jaquett, now 28, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2019 and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for his role as the group's getaway driver.

Trials for Lee, now 82, and Stewart, now 31, are scheduled to begin in February 2022, the District Attorney's Office said.