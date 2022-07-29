Second suspect sought in April double homicide

Jul. 29—The Meridian Police Department is asking for help locating a second suspect in an April shooting that left two dead.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said an arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 19-year-old Decameron Brown in connection with the shooting deaths of Quandarius Moffite, 19, and Brandarius Boler, 17.

Moffite and Boler were killed in a shooting about noon April 27 at the Exxon gas station, 325 Hwy 19 North.

Police previously charged Cordeyair Brown, 26, with two counts of first degree murder in connection to the case.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.