Second suspect turns himself after man murdered with gun stolen off his hip, Clayton police say

A second teenager has turned himself in for the death of a man who was killed with his own gun outside of a Clayton County gas station.

Shannon Watkins, 37, was waiting in line to buy a drink at a gas station on Flint River Road when someone got in line behind him.

Watkins had a gun holstered to his hip. The person behind him in line grabbed the gun and ran off.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While fighting with the suspect over the gun, the suspect fired several shots. Watkins tried running away, but a second suspect began firing on him.

The two suspects sped off from the gas station in a white Chrysler 300.

Watkins was shot several times and later died from his injuries.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Chris Ervin Jr.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Saturday, Kenderrion Muse, 18, came to the sheriff’s office and identified himself as the second suspect in the shooting.

Both Ervin and Muse are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with intent to kill, robbery by sudden snatching and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Ervin was also charged with cruelty to children, criminal damage, reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a highway.

It is unclear which teen stole the gun off of Watkins’ hip.

Both are currently being held in the Clayton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]