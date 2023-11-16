Second suspect turns himself in after teen fatally shot in Iredell County drug deal

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Troutman has turned himself in, Troutman Police announced Thursday.

James Richard Gann, 19, of Cornelius, the second suspect connected to a deadly shooting that occurred on Nov. 4, turned himself in at the Iredell County Detention Center in Statesville. He has been charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Discharging a firearm into occupied property resulting in injury

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Gann earlier this month. A 17-year-old boy was previously arrested for his involvement in this deadly shooting. He is currently being held at a juvenile detention center, police said.

Detectives said the two suspects were meeting Alexander Hipple, 18, of Mooresville, and Zachary Craig, 20, of Charlotte, at a parking lot on Mills Avenue to buy marijuana.

MORE FROOM QCN

Crime & Public Safety

Once Hipple and Craig arrived, the two suspects were armed with guns and approached Craig’s vehicle demanding the drugs. The vehicle was Craig’s vehicle, officers said.

When Hipple and Craig tried to flee, the two were shot at, with bullets striking and killing Hipple and injuring Craig, according to the police report.

The 17-year-old boy charged in this case is expected to be tried as an adult, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.