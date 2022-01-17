Second suspect in Valley homicide arrested in Arizona, a third remains at large

Tulare County Sheriff detectives flew to Phoenix on Sunday to make an arrest in the Dec. 27 murder of Albert Vincent Regalado and two of three suspects in the case are in custody.

David Cain was arrested on Jan. 14 and further investigation identified two additional suspects, Dewon Alexander and Brian Newton, and revealed Alexander had fled the state with his girlfriend, Karolina Villarreal, sheriff’s spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm said.

Homicide detectives working the case issued a nationwide broadcast for Alexander and late Saturday night were contacted by deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona after they had found Alexander’s vehicle and detained Villarreal, charging her as an accessory to murder.

Alexander was arrested by Tulare County detectives. Alexander and Villarreal have been booked into the Pinal County Jail southeast of Phoenix and are awaiting extradition. Cain is held without bail at the Tulare County Sheriff’s pre-trial facility.

Newton remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-833-6218.

Regalado, 35, was found dead and with obvious signs of trauma by Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies in a field near Avenue 244, west of Road 68 (just west of Tulare) around 10 a.m. on Dec. 27. The victim and suspects are all from Tulare.