Second suspect wanted for burglary of Browns Valley district office

Nov. 18—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office named a second suspect connected to a string of burglaries, including thefts from the Browns Valley Irrigation District (BVID) that were reported on Oct. 29.

Sean Allen Lange, 51, of Forbestown, is wanted for several felonies including burglary, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a YCSO news release.

The sheriff's office arrested Hubert Townshend in Rackerby on Nov. 5 for possession of stolen property from the district office, as well as property from thefts in Butte and Shasta counties. Townshend was booked into Yuba County Jail on Nov. 6 and released on Nov. 8, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.

Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said Wednesday that the district attorney's office is unsure why Townshend was released from the jail. Townshend did not post bail and a criminal complaint was filed prior to his release. The DA's office charged Townshend with three felony counts of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle or equipment, and one felony count of receiving stolen property.

"The court issued a warrant for his arrest on Nov. 9," Sorbello said in an email. "His next court date will be after he is arrested or after he turns himself in on the warrant — hopefully sooner than later."

The investigation led detectives to a second suspect and a different location of additional stolen property in Forbestown. A search warrant executed on Monday on New York Flat Road, Forbestown, located a white Ford F-150 and a white Polaris Ace on the property. The truck matched the description of the suspect vehicle depicted in multiple security videos of recent property crimes, including the burglary at Browns Valley Irrigation District. During the search, Lange allegedly fled on the Polaris and evaded law enforcement. Detectives determined that the Polaris was stolen from BVID. The search also located numerous stolen items including generators, a Honda ATV, Stihl power equipment, a flatbed trailer, an Echo leaf blower, and other miscellaneous tools, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Lange's location or any additional information is being asked to call 530-749-7777.