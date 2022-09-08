Second suspect wanted in connection of 7-year-old fatally shot at family gathering

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help for finding a suspect in the shooting death of 7-year-old Ava Phillips.

Police have identified the suspect as Deshon Collins, 23. He is wanted for murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Aug. 27 around 10:19 p.m., officers responded to 180 Jackson St. about a report of a child shot.

There they found 7-year-old Ava Phillips suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She died on the scene.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that escalated to gunfire, striking Phillips.

Another suspect, Kameka Springfield, identified as Phillips’ mother, was arrested Aug. 30.

She’s been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Springfield has not been charged with murder.

On Aug. 28, Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with the little girl’s father, Jonathan Phillips. He said he won’t sleep until her murderer is off of the streets.

“She was a good girl, man. She didn’t deserve this,” Jonathan Phillips said.

Collins is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 152 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Collins’ whereabouts, call Detective A. Feliberty at 404-291-9101 or Crime stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered leading to the arrest of Collins. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

