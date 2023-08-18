Second suspect in Willmar man's overdose death yet to appear on charges

Aug. 18—WILLMAR

— The 26-year-old

Benson

man facing murder and manslaughter charges in a Willmar man's overdose death last year has been assigned a public defender.

Lateef Deondra Mahaffey Jr. has been in custody for a week in Wright County, where he faces a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor charge of giving a peace officer a false name, date of birth or identification. A pretrial hearing in that case is on the calendar for Aug. 30.

He remained in custody there Thursday, according to the Wright County Jail daily census.

Mahaffey faces three felony counts in Kandiyohi County in the death of 35-year-old John Jesse Olvera on Sept. 25 or 26 of last year. The criminal complaint filed Aug. 4 lists charges of third-degree murder — distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree manslaughter — culpable negligence, and third-degree sale of a narcotic.

As of Thursday afternoon, no hearings had yet been set in

Kandiyohi County District Court

, but Mahaffey is represented in the case by attorney Andrew Hodny, of Willmar, according to court documents.

Mercedes Leigh Carpenter made her first appearance last week in Kandiyohi County District Court on the same three felony counts. The 19-year-old

Maynard

woman is alleged to have helped arrange contact with Mahaffey and to have been a part of the conversations last fall between Olvera and Mahaffey to complete the alleged sale of drugs on the evening of Sept. 25.

Early the next morning, according to the complaint, Olvera was found collapsed in his residence and declared deceased. The Midwest Medical Examiner's final autopsy summary indicated the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity. The complaint described fentanyl as a potent opioid with effects including respiratory depression, coma and death.

Judge Jennifer Fischer last week ordered Carpenter held on $500,000 unconditional bail or $50,000 bail with conditions that include no contact with the victim's family and no use of alcohol or mood-altering drugs. As of Thursday afternoon, she was not in custody in Kandiyohi County.

Carpenter's next court appearance in Kandiyohi County is scheduled Aug. 29. A court document shows she is represented by Rodd Tschida, of Minneapolis.

The criminal complaints filed against Mahaffey and Carpenter said data extracted from Olvera's phone showed he had exchanged messages with Carpenter and Mahaffey in order to purchase Percocet pills. Percocet is an opioid pain medication that combines acetaminophen and oxycodone.

According to court documents, Willmar police received a call around 5:12 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022, of a man passed out in a shower. Later identified as Olvera, the man was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:23 a.m.

A snort tube at the scene field-tested positive as fentanyl. A blue pill and two broken pieces of a white pill that were also found.

A family member told police she had picked Olvera up earlier in the week from a treatment facility in Mankato. She said he was seeking help for drug addiction.

According to the complaint, data pulled from Olvera's phone revealed he had spoken with four different people, attempting to buy drugs. The fourth party's number was eventually traced back to Mahaffey.

Various messages from Sept. 25, 2022, were reviewed. They discussed where Olvera worked and when Mahaffey would arrive there from

Granite Falls

, according to the complaint. Detectives confirmed Olvera had sent $20 to Mahaffey via CashApp around 7:56 p.m. Sept. 25.

The data pulled from Olvera's phone also revealed an exchange with Carpenter. According to the complaint, Olvera reached out to Carpenter on Sept. 24 at 8:09 p.m. asking, "any word back from UR boy?"

At 10:15 a.m. the next day, Carpenter responds, "hey wya (where you at)?" Olvera also confirmed his workplace with Carpenter at 10:18 a.m. Sept. 25.

Over the next few hours the two exchanged messages about contact information for Mahaffey and about when they would arrive at Olvera's workplace.

At 8:19 p.m. Sept. 25, Carpenter texts Olvera stating she had one more sale saying, "I got you" and that she appreciated him being patient. At 8:54 p.m., Carpenter texts "I'm here," according to the complaint.

Olvera responds at 8:55 p.m. "Is that you in that car?"