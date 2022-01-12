Second suspect in Young Dolph shooting indicted on first-degree murder charges

The second suspect in the shooting death of Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph, has been indicted on several charges, including first degree murder.

A Shelby County grand jury has indicted Cornelius Smith, 32, according to Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich's office. Thornton was killed during one of his routine visits to Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Nov. 17, 2021.

Photos of the shooting suspects were released days later; Smith was arrested on Dec. 9 in Southaven, Mississippi on an auto-theft warrant stemming from the white Mercedes seen in surveillance footage from the day of the shooting.

The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 20 in the Orange Mound area after an anonymous tipster spotted the car and alerted authorities. Weirich's office said the Mercedes was stolen on Nov. 10, 2021 in a carjacking incident that took place at a gas station in the 2800 block of Kirby Road.

Smith was extradited to Shelby County from a DeSoto County correctional facility on Tuesday. He is being held without bond at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Complex (201 Poplar).

The announcement of Smith's indictment came moments after the U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Justin Johnson, another suspect in the shooting death of Thornton.

In addition to first degree murder, Smith was also indicted on counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000.

During the shooting, Thorton's brother was present with him, according to the district attorney's office, and considered the victim of the attempted first degree-murder charge.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Second Young Dolph shooting suspect indicted on first-degree murder