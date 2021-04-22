Second Syracuse man charged with alleged involvement in Capitol riot

Apr. 22—SYRACUSE — A second Syracuse man is facing charges for his alleged role in the January assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Matthew Greene, 33, faces more than a half-dozen charges for allegedly intending to stop, delay or hinder Congress' certification of the Electoral College votes, "by force if necessary," according to an indictment against him and his co-conspirators.

"His actions were deliberate, dangerous and illegal," Special Agent Thomas Relford with the FBI in Albany said in a statement. "Now he must face the consequences."

Mr. Relford went on to say that the FBI Albany bureau will continue to work with colleagues in Washington, D.C., and partners in the U.S. Attorney's Office to pursue charges against anyone who broke the law on Jan. 6, adding that they remain grateful to the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Mr. Greene was charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding abetting, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds and aiding and abetting.

His co-conspirators named as well in the indictment, William Pepe, 31, of Beacon, Dutchess County, and Dominic Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, face similar charges, including conspiracy to obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding and conspiracy to obstruct, influence, impede, and interfere with law enforcement officers engaged in their official duties in protecting the U.S. Capitol and its grounds Jan. 6.

Albert A. Ciarpelli, 56, of Syracuse, was also charged midway through January with his alleged involvement in the riot. Mr. Ciarpelli had been identified by law enforcement by photos published on syracuse.com, which showed him at the Capitol and among supporters of former President Donald J. Trump during the riot, which left five people dead.

Mr. Ciarpelli was charged with federal misdemeanors of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.