Second teacher at Missouri school on leave over OnlyFans side hustle: 'It’s working out ok so far'

A second teacher at a high school in Missouri was put on leave after administrators discovered her OnlyFans side hustle.

Megan Gaither, 31, said during an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was placed on leave from her English teaching and varsity cheerleading coach position on Oct. 27 after district officials found out about her account on the OnlyFans platform.

Gaither said in the interview that she made an account on the direct-to-subscribers website because she has over $125,000 in student loans and needed the extra income.

"Teaching does not financially support a person," Gaither said. "It’s really hard to stretch those paychecks during the summer. That’s why I did it."

St. Clair High School English teacher Megan Gaither was placed on leave after administrators discovered her OnlyFans account.

According to the report, Gaither's pay, which includes a stipend for coaching the school's cheerleading squad, was around $47,500.

The teacher said she initially took down her OnlyFans account around the same time that fellow English teacher Brianna Coppage was placed on leave over her participation in selling explicit content. Weeks later, Gaither was outed for her racy side hustle.

When Gaither took the account down, she claimed to have had around 1,500 subscribers and was bringing in an extra $3,000 to $5,000 per month. The 31-year-old said all of her content was faceless in an attempt to stay anonymous.

Speculation about Gaither's involvement on the platform began in mid-October when she was seen in a video posted on Coppage's account. While the video didn't include Gaither's face, it was recorded at a party, and she was seen in a public picture wearing the same costume that was worn in the video posted on OnlyFans, according to the report.

"I was in like maybe four minutes of the entire thing, and I definitely did not think this would be the thing that would ruin my entire career," Gaither said.

Brianna Coppage, 28, was an English teacher at St. Clair High School but resigned earlier in October after administrators placed her on leave following the discovery of her OnlyFans account.

The school district's superintendent, Kyle Kruse, told the outlet that the "district does not have a statement to issue at this time."

Gaither said after the video was posted, a student put a note underneath her classroom door which stated they "knew her secret."

She said that district administration told her she was placed on leave because of "professionalism and student communication," an accusation she denies.

"Right now, I am just hoping to make enough to support my family," Gaither added, stating that her choice to join OnlyFans was motivated by low teacher pay.

"In order to make change, you have to make noise and I think that is what Brianna did," Gaither said. "And I think that’s what maybe I’m getting ready to do — make noise about how unfair teacher pay can be."

In a Facebook post, Gaither said that she loved her job and will be "making noise."

"I LOVE education and teaching, and I loved seeing my students and cheerleaders learn and grow into themselves. I’m damned good at helping them do that," she said. "I’ll be telling my story. And hey. At least I didn’t try to neglect my duties of paying back what I borrowed to get educated, right? I made the adult choice of getting a side hustle. And guess what? It’s working out ok so far."

Coppage told Fox News Digital she's made close to $1 million selling explicit content on OnlyFans.

Brianna Coppage, 28, is an English teacher at St. Clair High School, and told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was put on leave after an interview with two administrators.

"I started it, one, to just supplement my income and kind of see what happens and possibly make extra money. Like, I have student loans. I was working on my third degree. So, I also have a master's degree in education, and then I was working on my specialist degree," Coppage told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Gaither described Coppage as her best friend when speaking with the Missouri-based outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to the St. Clair R-XIII School District for comment.





