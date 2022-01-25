Second teen arrested in Canton homicide

U.S. Marshals Service

CANTON – The second of two teen suspects has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 8 shooting death of a northwest Canton man.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force said they found Ajani A. Smith, 17, of Canton. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning inside a Massillon home.

Smith and Craig D. Avery, 16, of Akron, were being sought on murder warrants stemming from the death of Terrell Lipkins, 51.

Investigators allege the pair took part in firing several shots near an apartment in the 3100 block of Gilbert Circle NE. Bullets struck Lipkins in the chest and leg while he was outside of the building, which is near where Lipkins' girlfriend lives. Lipkins pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

A warrant was issued for Avery that same day. Task force agents later found and arrested him at a home in the 1300 block of Thurston Avenue in Akron, according to a news release from the marshals service Tuesday morning. Two days later, a warrant was issued for Smith's arrest, the release said.

Avery remains in the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

On Tuesday morning, agents found Smith at a home in the 200 block of Edwin Avenue SE in Massillon. He was arrested without incident, the release said.

“Although they are teenagers, these two were wanted for the most violent of crimes, with one of the suspects wanted for a shooting only weeks before the homicide. Canton and the surrounding cities are safer now that these two suspects are locked away from the community,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott wrote in the news release.

