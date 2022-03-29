Second teen arrested in Fort Worth killing of 47-year-old man outside home

A 19-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection to the January shooting death of a Fort Worth man.

Ashlynn Durham, of Fort Worth, was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of 47-year-old Kevin Brown, according to jail and police records.

Durham’s arrest is the second in the case. Damond Cotton, 19, also of Fort Worth, was arrested last month.

Around 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, Fort Worth police were called to the 2100 block of Beacon Way on a report that someone was shot outside a residence. Responding police officers found Brown suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Brown was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead once he was in the emergency room, police said.

Cotton was arrested on suspicion of murder on the morning of Feb. 9.

Police have not described a motive for the shooting.