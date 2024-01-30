Second teen arrested in north Wichita shooting that killed two teenagers

A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting Friday night in north Wichita that killed two teens, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Hayden Rydell Williams was arrested at his home around 4 p.m. Monday in the killings of 14-year-old Emoni Shears and 19-year-old Jhiquez Roberts, both of Wichita. Sedgwick County Jail records show the 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

Williams’ home is near where the shooting took place.

Police are still looking for other people involved in the shooting.

“The investigation is currently in an extremely active phase, with homicide investigators diligently pursuing additional leads and information to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved in the shooting incident,” Lt. Aaron Moses said in a news release Tuesday morning. “The Wichita Police Department urges anyone with relevant information about this case to come forward and assist investigators in their pursuit of justice.”

The shooting was reported at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of East Kensington, near 13th and Oliver. Police previously said the shooting was in the 1700 block of North Old Manor, just around the corner from Kensington, but changed the address after further investigation.

Williams lives in the 1700 block of North Old Manor.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy around 11 a.m. Saturday on two counts of suspicion of first-degree murder and one count of criminal use of a firearm. He was arrested in the 2200 block of East 13th.

The victims drove there to meet with at least one of the people arrested before gunfire was exchanged, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said. Shears and Roberts were in a vehicle when the shooting took place. They drove themselves to the hospital, where they later died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.