Second teen arrested in Northeast Baltimore killing of DoorDash employee, police say

A second 16-year-old boy was arrested last week in the January shooting of Cheryl McCormack, who was making deliveries for DoorDash in Northeast Baltimore when a “botched robbery” left her dead, according to police.

Two teenagers now face first-degree murder charges in the case. Their identities have not been released.

The second suspect was arrested March 8 in Rosedale.

McCormack, 51, was pronounced dead after reports of a shooting around 2:25 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3900 block of White Avenue in Baltimore’s Glenham-Belford neighborhood.

She was working that night alongside a man who was driving the delivery car, police said. When the car ran out of gas, the driver got out and started walking toward a gas station, according to charging documents. Then two teens in dark clothing approached him.

The teens forced the driver back to the car where they demanded McCormack give them her cellphone. When she said no, one of them shot her, detectives allege. It remains unclear which of the suspects is accused of pulling the trigger.

Part of the incident was captured on a doorbell camera and detectives also got surveillance footage of the teens trying to buy tobacco products from a nearby gas station. The teens in the gas station surveillance video matched the description of the ones who tried to rob McCormack and the person she was with, according to the court documents.

In a recent interview with The Baltimore Sun, Jim McCormack described his wife of 24 years, from whom he had recently separated, as a kind and generous person. A paralegal by training, she had three children and one grandson, he said.