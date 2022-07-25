Second teen charged with first-degree murder in Memphis pastor’s death

A second teen has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Memphis pastor.

Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was shot multiple times during a carjacking in Whitehaven. She later died at a hospital, Memphis Police said.

A 15-year-old, Miguel Andrade, was previously arrested and charged with her murder.

Now, another 15-year-old, Brayan Carrillo, has been arrested in connection with Eason-Williams’ death.

MPD said Carrillo was developed as a suspect on July 22.

Tillman Station Task Force and Homicide investigators went to Carrillo’s home in the 4200 Block of Tutwiler Avenue. Carillo was not at home, but investigators made contact by phone. Carillo agreed to meet with investigators and was placed into custody, police said.

Carillo was charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, and Carjacking.

Andrade was charged with First Degree Murder, Murder in the Perpetration of a Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Carjacking, and Employment of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony.

A 16-year-old boy was also charged with Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000 in connection with the incident.

A 17-year-old male juvenile was released without charges, police said.

After the carjacking, one of those teens drove Eason-Williams’ car away, followed by his accomplice in a blue/gray hatchback sedan, police said.

Later that night, officers found her car wrecked out at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to have Andrade charged as an adult.

Eason-Williams’ funeral will be held Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2949 Davies Plantation Rd., in Lakeland, Tenn.

