Second teen charged with murder in Crosland Park shooting

May 16—A second teenage suspect was arrested Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting in Crosland Park on Aug. 18, 2021.

Antonio Jerome Wise, 19, of Aiken, is charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Sunday, Wise was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Department for active warrants from the Aiken Department of Public Safety. He was transported to the Aiken County detention center.

The shooting

At 10:48 p.m. on Aug. 18, public safety officers responded to the 1200 block of Aldrich Street in reference to a shots fired call, according to a release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The Aiken County coroner said "the body of a male was found on the driveway of a home," according to a release from Darryl M. Ables.

Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and Aiken County EMS. The victim, identified as Earnest Sherrod Croft, 31, later died as a result of the shooting.

Police said "the defendant and a co-defendant did, with malice aforethought, shoot at and strike the victim, Earnest Sherrod Croft, resulting in his death," according to arrest warrants.

Dontell Daniel Harling, 20, of Edgefield, was arrested Aug. 30 by the Edgefield County Sheriff's Department and Edgefield Police Department. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A third suspect is still wanted in connection to the murder, but the identity of this individual is still unknown, according to public safety.

Victim's brother speaks out

In December 2021, Croft's brother, Prince Croft, spoke exclusively with the Aiken Standard about the incident.

"I just want the violence to stop," he said. "At least take guns from the young ones; I don't even understand how these young guys are getting a hand on these guns like this."

Croft said he doesn't come home to Aiken much anymore because of negative changes he's seeing.

"Aiken County has always been a quiet, humble place to me," he said. "But lately, it's just been so hard for me to want to come back and see my hometown like this."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.