Second teen charged with murder after three were killed in shooting, SC sheriff says

A second teenager was charged with murder, and other crimes, following the shooting where three Columbia teenagers were killed Sunday afternoon, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Karlos Damon Gibson, 17, was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting where three teens died and a fourth was injured, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release.

Gibson was charged with three counts of murder, and single counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of handgun under the age of 18, according to the release.

He was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

Earlier Monday, 17-year-old Jahkeem Griffin was also charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s department.

On Sunday, deputies were called to the 200 block of Saddletrail Road in the north part of Columbia and found four teenagers with gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital, where three of them died.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the deceased as Dre’von Riley, 17; JaKobe Fanning, 17; and Caleb Wise, 16. They were students at Eau Claire High School, according to Richland School District 1.

The fourth victim, a 14-year-old, was treated for injuries and released, the sheriff’s department said.

The shooting stemmed from a burglary that happened two years ago and the teens have been squabbling since, according to the sheriff’s department. The shooting is not believed to be gang related, the sheriff’s department said.

“This cannot continue, we are losing our teens to violence everyday,” Lott said in a release, “We need to come together as a community to address this issue; guns are never the solution.”

