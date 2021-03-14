Second teen charged in robbery

Mar. 13—MANKATO — A second teen has been charged in the robbery of a pedestrian near Minnesota State University last month.

Nyamuol Deng, 17, of Mankato, was charged with felony robbery this week in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court.

The same charge was filed in adult court last month against Nyakong Deng, 19, Mankato.

Both teens were found in a vehicle that fled a robbery on Feb. 10 in the 1500 block of Warren Street. A pedestrian said someone came up from behind, pressed a hard object against her head and took her phone and backpack, according to court documents.

A pellet gun and mask matching the description of the one worn by the robber were found in the teen's vehicle. The backpack was found in a trash bin near their car.