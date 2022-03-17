The second teenager stuck by an alleged drunken driver in Tulare has died nearly three days after the wreck.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Tulare police were notified by hospital staff that the 17-year-old, who hasn't been identified, died.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, two girls were walking in the area of South Blackstone Street and Martin Luther King Avenue — just a block away from the Tulare Cemetery. Manuel Correia, 83, was heading north on Blackstone, Tulare Lt. Andy Garcia said.

Correia was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck when he slammed into the two girls walking, Garcia said. Calls began flooding into 911 dispatchers who sent police and paramedics rushing to the scene.

There, police found two girls lying in the roadway. Correia remained on scene, Garcia said. Paramedics treated the girls and an ambulance took the teenagers to a local hospital.

Police didn't release which hospital treated the girls.

About three hours later, one girl died in the hospital. She's identified only as a 17-year-old girl from Porterville. The second teenager died Wednesday. Police don't know the identity of the other girl, Garcia said.

No additional details have been released by police.

Tulare's traffic division investigated the case and found that Correia was drunken driving when he hit the girls. He was arrested at the scene and booked into Tulare County jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI causing injury.

His charges are expected to be amended to reflect two deaths. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in jail.

Anyone with information on the wreck or who may know the girls is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at 684-4296.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: UPDATE: Second teen dies in Tulare after alleged drunken driver hits pedestrians