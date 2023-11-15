Second teen gets at least 25 years in 2021 murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher

Two years after her sister-in-law's murder, Barbara Graber hopes the at least 25-year prison sentence handed down Wednesday for the second teen involved in the killing will help her family move on.

"I am so ready to clear my head of thoughts of Jeremy Goodale and his codefendant Willard Miller," she wrote in a victim impact statement, read during Goodale's sentencing for the murder of Fairfield teacher Nohema Graber. "It haunts me the last face Nohema saw on this earth, and the last words she heard were those of Mr. Goodale."

Miller and Goodale both pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Graber, who disappeared while walking in a Fairfield park on Nov. 2, 2021. Her body was found soon after, hidden under a tarp and wheelbarrow.

Police within hours arrested Goodale and Miller, both 16 at the time, based on statements Goodale made to friends on social media. Goodale later told investigators that Miller wanted to kill Graber because he was failing her Spanish class and was afraid he wouldn't be able to go on a study abroad trip overseas.

Miller was sentenced in July to life in prison with a minimum term of 35 years before he is eligible for parole — five years more than prosecutors had recommended under a plea agreement.

For Goodale, who had agreed to testify against Miller if the case went to trial, prosecutors had recommended a term of at least 25 years, and on Wednesday, Judge Shawn Showers adopted that recommendation. The judge said Goodale will need "significant rehabilitation," a statement to which he could be seen nodding at the defense table.

Showers said he believes Goodale, now 18, has a good chance to turn his life around.

"Unlike your condefendant, it’s clear to me you have regretted your role in Ms. Graber’s murder," Showers told him, adding that "I think time will tell, but you’re far more likely to be successful than Mr. Miller."

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa teacher murder case ends with 25-year minimum for second teen